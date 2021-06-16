Fire, smoke and ‘burning smells’ inside dishwashers cause 42,000 to be recalled

David J. Neal
·1 min read

Dishwashers should be able to clean dishes with hot water and dry them with heat, but shouldn’t be hot boxes of fire and smoke. That’s why Cove Appliance recalled 42,000 built-in residential dishwashers.

The exact problem, as stated in the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission recall notice: “The heating element in the dishwasher can fail to properly shut off and can overheat, posing a fire hazard.”

And Cove has “received five reports of burning smells, flames and smoking inside the dishwashers.”

This concerns 24-inch built-in dishwashers with model Nos. DW2450 or DW2450WS with serial Nos. 20000100 through 20044445. Cove wants customers to unplug the dishwashers and contact Cove to schedule a free heating element replacement and installation of another thermal protection device.

To contact Cove, email support@coveappliance.com or call 888-651-9376, Monday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Eastern time.

