Fire in Southeast DC leaves 5 people displaced

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — A kitchen fire in Southeast, D.C. broke out on Monday evening, leaving multiple people displaced.

DC Fire and EMS responded to the fire in the 3400 block of Stanton Rd., SE, and said the fire happened in the kitchen of a third-floor apartment. It was extinguished shortly after officials arrived.

Two adults and three children were displaced, but no injuries were reported. The DC Mayor’s Office of Community Relations and Services and the Red Cross of the National Capital and Greater Chesapeake Region were notified to help.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

