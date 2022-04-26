Fire spreads from one home to another in Larimer

A fire spread from one house to another on a really narrow street in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood Tuesday morning.

The call for the fire along Llewellyn Place came in around 1 a.m.

Everyone living in both homes got out safely.

Fire investigators are working to learn how the fire started.

