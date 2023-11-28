Fire at Springfield bar, location of deadly shooting being investigated as arson, police say

A fire at a Springfield bar where a deadly shooting happened just days before is under investigation as a possible arson.

Firefighters were called out to Club Hollywood on East Pleasant Street late Monday night on reports of a fire.

Springfield Police Sgt. James Byron confirmed Tuesday afternoon that the fire itself was being investigated as arson.

Just days before, on Thanksgiving, Shyheim Gibson was shot and killed in the bar.