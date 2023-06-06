Fire, stabbing part of busy weekend for first responders

Jun. 6—First responders in Lodi and Galt had a busy weekend, handling a fire, a fatal traffic collision and a stabbing in the span of 36 hours

At about midnight Sunday morning, Lodi Fire Department responded to an outdoor fire at Lodi Lake.

Upon arrival, crews found the fire inside the restroom on the north side of the lake near the boat ramp, reports state.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze quickly, but the facility suffered heavy fire damage and will be closed for an unknown amount of time.

Mary Campbell, a spokeswoman for the city, said a damage estimate has not been determined. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

At about 1:18 a.m. Monday, Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of a stabbing on the 100 block of South Stockton Street.

The victim, a 26-year-old man, had been taken to an area hospital prior to officers' arrival on scene, Lt. Ryan Holz said.

The victim underwent surgery Monday and was listed in critical but stable condition, Holz said.

Officers arrested 25-year-old Veronica Trejo on suspicion of attempted murder and domestic violence.

On Saturday at about 5:27 p.m., Galt Police Department officers responded to a fatal collision involving a semi-truck and a sedan on southbound Highway 99 at C Street.

Upon arrival officers found a 2006 Infiniti sedan in the center divide and a tractor trailer that had come to rest on its side.

Officers determined the Infiniti was approaching Fairway Drive as it traveled eastbound on C Street, and then left the roadway for unknown reasons, police said.

The vehicle traveled down an embankment and onto southbound Highway 99.

The tractor trailer, which was traveling southbound on the highway, then collided with the sedan. The impact caused the truck to overturn before it came to rest on the shoulder, just south of C Street, police said.

The Infiniti driver was pronounced dead as the scene. He was identified by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office as 32-year-old Michael Anthony Mendoza, Jr., of Galt.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash but it will be later determined through a toxicology report from the Sacramento County Coroner's Office.

Several arrested in task force operation

On May 31, the Lodi Police Department and AB109 task force officers participated in this year's Safe Summer Operation, which concentrated on compliance checks with gang members on probation or parole, narcotics tip checks, and arrest warrant service.

AB 109 allows for current non-violent, non-serious, and non-high risk sex offenders, after they are released from California State prison, to be supervised at the local county level.

Officers worked in teams to check on 16 locations, police said, searching 10 homes or vehicles, and arresting five for felony or misdemeanor warrants.

Two arrests involved new charges related to identity theft or obstructing police officers, police said.

The identity theft case involves about 20 victims and numerous pieces of evidence, police said, The case remains under investigation.