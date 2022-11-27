Fire started where law enforcement is in standoff in east Modesto

A structure fire call has just been sounded at an east Modesto home where law enforcement and other responders have been in a standoff with a man Saturday afternoon. Modesto police have called the incident a mental health crisis.

Residents have been evacuated since about 12:30 p.m. from the the area around the home, which is in the 2400 block of East Orangeburg Avenue.

The incident has escalated within the past hour, when the occupant of the home lit a fire in or just outside his garage.

Police earlier Saturday said the man had threatened to blow up a propane tank he had in his garage.

This is a developing story.