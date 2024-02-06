Fire after the storm

Feb. 5—Fire broke out late Monday morning at a residence on the corner of 9th and D streets in Marysville. According to Linda Fire Chief Kyle Heggstrom, the fire most likely originated from a mattress in the basement of the building. He said that there were no injuries reported and that nobody was in the basement when fire personnel arrived. The owner of the home told the Appeal that he rents out the building to several people. Shortly after firefighters from Marysville and Yuba City arrived, one of the residents could be seen holding her two cats that were rescued from the smoke-filled building. Other residents said they could smell smoke and were thankful to have fire alarms in place that alerted them to the danger.

