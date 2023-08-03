UPDATE: Fire strikes house of Scranton man charged in West Penn Twp. death

Aug. 3—FRACKVILLE — A Scranton man killed a West Penn Twp. business owner after a $7,500 payment dispute Wednesday by using a tri-axle dump truck to run him over, police said Thursday.

About 10 hours after West Penn Twp. police say Michael Albert used the truck to strike Mark T. Boyle in the driveway of his welding and industrial sanding business, Scranton firefighters fought a blaze at Albert's unoccupied home at 436 Brook St., about 62 miles away. The cause of the fire remained undetermined Thursday afternoon.

Albert, 60, faces a felony count each of third-degree murder, aggravated assault, homicide by vehicle and theft of services, along with a misdemeanor of reckless endangerment. He was arraigned by on-call Magisterial District Judge Edward J. Tarantelli, Frackville, at about 1 a.m. Thursday, and is in Schuylkill County Prison without bail.

West Penn Twp. Police Chief James Bonner responded to a report of a person struck by a vehicle around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at Mark T. Boyle Welding and Industrial Sandblasting, 725 Penn Drive. Bonner found Boyle on the ground being treated by EMT/firefighter Connor Evans about 145 feet from where the truck had stopped near the entrance to Route 443.

Evans told police he was driving on the highway when he saw the truck trying to leave the parking lot "very fast," and then saw the back driver's side raise and lower. Evans told police he had to stop his vehicle to avoid striking the dump truck.

Evans saw Boyle lying on the ground with his wife, Elizabeth, near him screaming into her telephone, police said.

Evans said Boyle said he could not feel anything from his waist down; he was going in and out of consciousness, Evans said.

At one point Boyle said to Evans, "please don't let me die," the complaint states.

EMS and ALS units arrived and treated Boyle, who went into cardiac arrest and was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Carbon campus. He was revived at the hospital and flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 9 p.m.

Boyle's wife told police that Albert was her husband's customer and he came to pick up his 2001 Peterbilt. He was told he could not take it until he paid the $7,500 he owed her husband, she said.

Albert left the office, went to his truck, started it and smiled at them, she told police. Her husband walked onto the driveway, telling Albert to stop. Instead, Albert swerved the truck into him and ran him over, she said.

"I told you not to try and stop me," Albert then said, according to Elizabeth Boyle. "I told you I was going to run him over."

She told police just before her husband was hit by the truck, Albert told him he was leaving with the truck whether Boyle was dead or alive.

Albert told police he confronted Boyle about the owed money and requested a discount because the work took longer than expected.

After Boyle said no, Albert told police, he decided to take the truck without paying, and told Boyle he would have to sue him.

Albert admitted seeing Boyle running toward the truck but continued to drive and stopped immediately after feeling a bump, police said.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, before Magisterial District Judge Andrew J. Serina, Orwigsburg.

Scranton Fire Chief John Judge said firefighters responded to Albert's one-story house at 3:39 a.m. Thursday. The residence sustained substantial damage and there were no injuries, he said.

Skyy Clouser Boyer, who said she is a close friend of the Boyles, wrote in a Facebook post that the "community will stand behind" Boyle's widow and their three daughters. She did not want to comment beyond what she said in her post, in which she called Boyle "a sensational person."

"I wish I had more words. I wish I knew the right things to say. I wish thoughts and prayers were enough," Boyer wrote. "How can someone be so cruel and selfless?"

David Singleton, staff writer, contributed to this report.

Contact the writer: fandruscavage@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6013