Fire tears through Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, putting tens of thousands at risk

Shawna Chen
·1 min read

A fire destroyed shelters at a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, on Monday, endangering the lives of tens of thousands of refugees, CNN reports.

Why it matters: It's the largest of multiple fires that have ravaged the camp in 2021, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

  • "It is another devastating blow to the Rohingya refugees who live here. Just a couple of days ago we lost one of our health facilities in another fire. The risks of fires in these extremely densely populated and confined areas are enormous," Onno Van Manen, the country director for Save the Children in Bangladesh, told CNN.

  • Response teams remain at the camp in efforts to prevent further spread. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The big picture: At least 800,000 Rohingya refugees live in the Cox's Bazar range, per the UNHCR and Save the Children. Most fled persecution in Myanmar.

  • Myanmar's military launched a campaign of murder and arson against the religious minority in 2016 and 2017, forcing over 740,000 Rohingya to cross into neighboring Bangladesh, CNN reports.

  • Fire guts hundreds of shelters in Rohingya refugee camp

    COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — A devastating fire raced through a sprawling Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Monday, destroying hundreds of shelters and leaving thousands homeless, officials and witnesses said. The fire at Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar district broke out in the late afternoon and spread quickly through at least four blocks, said Mohammad Shamsud Douza, additional commissioner of the government's Refugee, Relief and Repatriation Commission. Louise Donovan, a spokeswoman for the U.N. refugee agency, said in an email that fire services, rescue and response teams and volunteers were at the scene.

  • Several dead, thousands of homes burn as fire sweeps Rohingya camp: witnesses

    A huge fire swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on Monday, destroying thousands of homes and killing several people, officials and witnesses said, in the worst blaze to hit the settlement in recent years. Video and photographs showed a blaze ripping through the Balukhali camp in Cox's Bazar. "Fire services, rescue and response teams and volunteers are at the scene to try to control the fire and prevent it spreading further," said Louise Donovan, spokesperson for U.N. refugee agency UNHCR in Cox's Bazar.

  • Fire destroys thousands of homes in Rohingya camps

    A huge fire caused widespread damage as it swept through Rohingya refugee camps in Cox's Bazar, southern Bangladesh.People scrambled to recover their possessions amid thousands of burning shanties and tents as they ran for their lives.The UN said health centers and other facilities were also destroyed.A Rohingya leader in Cox's Bazar said he saw several dead bodies and that thousands of huts had burned down.More than a million Rohingya live in the mainland camps in southern Bangladesh.The vast majority having fled Myanmar in 2017 from a military-led crackdown that U.N investigators said was executed with "genocidal intent."Myanmar denies these charges.The risk of fire in the densely populated camps is high.Another large blaze tore through the camp in January.This one is the largest yet.

  • Large Fire Breaks Out at Rohingya Refugee Camp in Bangladesh

    A large fire broke out at a Rohingya refugee camp in southern Bangladesh on March 22.The blaze, which broke out at Balukhali camp in Cox’s Bazar, was reported to have gutted hundreds of shelters.This footage, by Ro Yassin Abdumonab, shows the fire. “The fire is spreading everywhere,” he says in the video. Abdumonab said he knew of at least one death in the fire. Other reports said there were at least three deaths.UNICEF said it was sending in health teams and first aid support. Credit: Ro Yassin Abdumonab via Storyful

