Fire temporarily closes deli in downtown Carrboro

A deli in downtown Carrboro will be closed for the rest of Wednesday after a small fire broke out.

On Wednesday morning, the Carrboro Fire Department responded to a fire at Neal’s Deli in Carrboro. The popular deli is located at the corner of East Main and South Greensboro streets, between the Century Center and Open Eye Cafe.

According to a Facebook post from the restaurant, there was “minimal damage” from the fire. No injuries were reported.

The fire happened the same morning that Carrboro High School was evacuated while police investigated a bomb threat. Classes are canceled for the rest of the day..