Fire threatens Latitude Margaritaville in Daytona Beach. Here's what we know

A brush fire is threatening the upscale Latitude Margarita subdivision in Daytona Beach. Firefighters are working to control the blaze, according to a fire official.

Here's what we know.

Where is the Daytona fire today?

The fire is near Barefoot Life Lane and west of the Margaritaville and Mosaic subdivisions and appears to be moving toward the Margaritaville subdivision, an official said. A quarter-mile reverse 911 call is being made to warn residents.

How did the fire in Volusia County get started?

According to Daytona Beach Fire Department Deputy Chief Jessica Matthews, the fire started as a prescribed burn Wednesday morning with the authorization of the Florida Forest Service and at around 1 p.m. it jumped the protective line.

Latitude Margaritaville is off of LPGA Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95.

What is Margaritaville?

Latitude Margaritaville is a Jimmy-Buffett-themed planned 55-and-older community in Daytona Beach. The community opened in March 2018 and sold 412 homes the first year.

It's part of a multi-billion-dollar global lifestyle brand in the form of Margaritaville-themed stores, hotels, bars, frozen shrimp, restaurants, daiquiri makers, pickleball paddles, beer, water parks, a SiriusXM radio station, luxury resorts, tequila, footwear, chips, salsa, casinos, retirement villages, salad dressing and Buffett’s Coral Reefer THC, all resulting from one man's catchy 1977 hit.

Jimmy Buffett visited Margaritaville in Daytona

How many homes are in Margaritaville Daytona?

Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach, which welcomed its first residents in March 2018, has sold more than 3,000 homes, officials have said.

The 600 new homes developer Minto Communities sold here in 2022 made Latitude Margaritaville Daytona Beach the 16th fastest-growing master-planned community in the nation and fastest-growing in Volusia County, according to the latest annual ranking by Bethesda, Maryland-based RCLCO Real Estate Consulting.

Contributing: The Daytona Beach News-Journal's Patricio G. Balona and Clayton Park

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Daytona Beach Latitude Margaritaville residents threatened by fire