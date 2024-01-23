Fire truck goes ‘flying down’ street while spinning out on ice, Missouri video shows

A fire truck responding to an accident in Missouri lost control on ice, sending it violently spinning down a neighborhood street, video shows.

It happened at about 7 a.m. Monday, Jan. 22, in Imperial, a suburb of St. Louis, according to a news release from the Rock Community Fire Protection District.

In video captured by neighborhood resident Joe Lawson, a yellow fire truck can be seen hurtling down the icy road while spinning, eventually slamming into a car, then whipping across a driveway and coming to a stop in the grass between two homes.

“I was trying to take a photo of an accident in my neighborhood when the fire truck came flying down the street,” Lawson said in a Facebook post sharing the video.

The car the fire truck hit was involved in the accident firefighters were responding to, fire officials said. No homes were damaged and nobody was injured, according to officials.

Moments earlier, Katelynn Voisey had called 911 after someone crashed into her car outside her home, she told KTVI.

“We woke up this morning to a loud crash. The blue car had hit the back of my car. Within about 15 minutes of calling for 911 — because the car was lodged on top of a fire hydrant and the electrical box — so they came out pretty quickly,” she told the station. “Once we saw them at the top of the hill start sliding, we just alerted the people standing near to get out of the vehicle and come to the porch to safety.”

Officials commended the driver for their handling of the situation — and of the 56,000-pound fire truck — saying that their actions likely prevented worse possible outcomes.

“While the situation was undoubtedly harrowing, it underscores the exemplary professional capabilities and training of our personnel,” officials said.

Imperial is about 20 miles southwest of downtown St. Louis.

