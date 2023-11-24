Fire truck responding to I-85 incident struck by passing vehicle: EMS

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A firetruck assisting an incident on I-85 was struck by a passing vehicle early Friday morning, Rowan County Emergency Services said.

A truck with the South Salisbury Fire Department and Rowan Rescue was hit by a passing vehicle that did not slow down or move over while the emergency trucks were responding to an initial incident near Salisbury, Rowan EMS said.

“We are thankful to be able to say that none of our personnel were injured this morning after a truck from South Salisbury FD and Rowan Rescue were hit by a third vehicle not involved in the initial incident to which these trucks were responding.”

It is unclear at this time if there were any fatalities in the wreck. Queen City News has reached out to North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Salisbury Fire, Rowan County Emergency Services, and will provide any updates once they come into the newsroom.

“Even while all responders were dealing with what was now two accidents, cars still tried to find ways to get through quickly and avoid directions being given. This is not ok. Doing this is just as dangerous as drinking or texting while driving. Please do your part to make sure our next post is not to report the injury or death of a first responder being hit while trying to care for others.”

This is a developing story ; check back for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.