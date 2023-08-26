Fire trucks damaged in deadly SouthPark fire to be replaced, city officials say
Two fire trucks that responded to the deadly SouthPark fire will be replaced, city officials say.
Charlotte City Council will vote Monday night to spend $3.4 million to replace ladders 2 and 16.
Charlotte City Council will vote Monday to spend $3.4 million to buy two new fire trucks for Charlotte Fire. They will replace Ladders 2 and 16. Both were heavily damaged responding to the SouthPark fire #CLTCC
The City says these trucks were damaged significantly due to extensive heat and debris from the event.
Repairs for both trucks could be done for around $700,000, city officials say. Due to their age and value, the City says it is not feasible to invest in repairs.
