Do you have a Fire TV or a Fire TV Stick? You should also have this $25 accessory

Alexa is pretty fantastic when it comes to all of the skills it has. When it comes to dictation, however, Alexa kind of stinks. That’s why I couldn’t imaging using my Fire TV Stick 4K without the iPazzPort Mini Bluetooth Keyboard with Backlighting and Infrared Learning Universal Remote Control. Type out all those passwords and everything else by hunting around the on-screen keyboard? No thanks!

[Bluetooth mini keyboard]- Work for amazon fire tv stick/ fire tv stick 4k/ fire tv 4k/ fire tv cube/ fire tv, replace voice search to input content, make the search much quick. Note: FIRE STICK REMOTE NOT INCLUDED

[New Features with Multimedia Buttons and Keyboard lock]- Add Home/ Return/ Pause/ Search/ Menu button, much more convenient for multimedia navigation; Add the keyboard lock feature, when the keyboard is facing down,it will be locked, avoid pressing the keys in mistake when using the siri remote

[iPazzPort Backlit Keyboard]- Mini bluetooth keyboard with LED backlit for convenient operation in dark room, Just need to press “Light bulb key” to turn on/off

[Built-in Li-ion Battery]- Rechargable Li-ion Battery that with longer standby time long working hours, convenient USB charging and no need to open the lid to install battery now

[With silicone sleeve for voice remote]- One silicone sleeve to maintain Alexa Voice Remote, don’t lose the voice search feature, one side is siri remote, another side is bluetooth keyboard and IR remote, All-in-one connection by built-in bluetooth no need to fire stick HDMI extension cable. Please note: Samsung TV does not support peripheral keyboard

