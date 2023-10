The president of Baltimore City Fire Union Local 734 sat down with 11 News to discuss the aftermath of another city firefighter killed in the line of duty. Rodney Pitts III, 31, was killed while fighting a fire in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue on Thursday. Four other firefighters were injured. "We've been trying to heal from Stricker Street and this just opened the wound back up again," union president Matthew Coster said.

View comments