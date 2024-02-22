Fire victim who lost home moves back in after months of renovations

CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — Fire victim who lost home moves back in for free, after renovations worth almost $100,000.

A Carencro woman, Joyce Goodie is moving back into her home after it has been completely renovated by a local contractor Keith Kishbaugh. In September of 2023 Lafayette fire officials said the fire started when someone dropped a cigarette into her yard, igniting a nearby shed and causing the home to set ablaze.

Eye on scams: Keep an eye out for fake app scams

Kishbaugh, the founder and owner of Kishbaugh Construction, said after seeing Goodie’s story, “the Holy Spirit just moved me to come help.”

“I was so happy. My heart. I tell you what, it was like a dream come true and I thank Mr. Keith so much. To call me that morning and to help me out because I didn’t know how I was going to be able to get my house back,” said Goodie.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

Kishbaugh said helping her and meeting her family has been rewarding. He even said Goodie’s name went from Miss Joyce to Aunt Joyce.

“I think people need to help each other and I think that we’re all in this together. I’m fortunate to be in a position where we can help people whether it’s a hurricane or someone’s house burning down,” Goodie said. “I believe what goes around comes around and there’s a place in the Bible that says to whom much is given, much will be required. So that’s what I live by.”

Kishbaugh said it cost almost $100,000 to completely renovate the home.

“We’re going to take it on ourselves and then people started coming out of the woodwork to help,” Kishbaugh said.

Even Jeff Gossen, who’s a retired builder, and his brother and his father, who are well known architects in Louisiana, called to offer a helping hand.

“They’re supplying all the furniture and everything. So that’s another blessing and I used to work with the architects, the Gossens. Fast forward 30 years, they’re helping out with this project,” said Kishbaugh.

The Gossen family is one Goodie knows all too well.

“I know there is a God because God got all of them together to help me,” Goodie said. “I worked for their parents and I took care of their grandma and all that. Took care of the kids fresh out of high school. That’s my first job and when they told me they knew Mr. Keith, I said ‘oh, that’s sent from God. So here we are.’”

Now that Goodie is back into her home, she says their is nothing else she could think of needing.

“Right now I can’t think of anything else that I would need, you know, having my house back maybe I can make things happen,” concluded Goodie

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.