🌱 Fire Victim Recovering + Local Writes COVID Children's Book

First, today's weather:

Cloudy, breezy and cool. High: 53 Low: 38.

A man is recovering in the hospital after Tulsa firefighters got him out of a burning home. Right now, the man's yard is piled up with what fire investigators pulled from the garage and the outside of the home is charred. According to District Chief Pete Matlock, crews responded to the home around 3 a.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 22. (KOKI FOX 23 TULSA) A Tulsa mother is turning her own anxiety surrounding the pandemic into a way to help other parents across the country by writing a children’s book. Megan Hoffman is a pediatric occupational therapist who owns Light of Mine Pediatric and Adolescent Therapy Services to provide local schools with therapy. During the pandemic, Hoffman wrote a book, “Best School Year Yet,” tackling the issue of anxiety in children surrounding the pandemic and going back to school. (KRMG) Are you house hunting in the Tulsa area? Each week, Patch releases a list of the most recent homes to hit the market to help you narrow your search. On this week's listing, you will find homes ranging from a 3 bed, 2 bath home for $150,000, a 7,019 sq. ft. home for $1.8 million, and various house sizes in between. (Tulsa Patch)

Stronger Together: The Power of Women in Country Music + Fire in Little Africa at Woody Guthrie Center (10:00 AM)

Indigenous Voices in Translation: Quechua and Tseltal Prose in Latin American Literature Today - virtual event hosted by Tulsa Artist Fellowship (7:00 PM)

The Tulsa Police Department is asking for the public's help locating pellet shooters at large. Over the last couple of weeks, several people drove around Tulsa assaulting innocent bystanders and being a general nuisance. (Facebook)

Welcome to the 918! Tulsa Hurricane has announced Eric Konkol as the 31st Tulsa Men’s Basketball Head Coach. (Instagram)

Yesterday was the last day of rehearsals at the Tulsa Ballet studios - they move to the PAC tomorrow for an exciting week with Artistic Director Marcello Angelini. (Facebook)

Everything Must Go - Auction of Surplus Assets (March 24)

