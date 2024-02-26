‘Fire weather’ watch in effect across Logan Count following massive grass fire

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Critical fire weather has forced the National Weather Service in Norman to issue a fire weather watch for Logan County.

Logan County Emergency Manager Steven Haga said fire crews are anticipating extreme fire danger this week.

“It’s that time of the year where everything is still dormant,” said Haga. “Due to the high temperatures, the low relative humidity, and the strong winds.”

Haga said even with the recent rain and snow it still isn’t enough to keep the fires out.

“There’s still a lot of dead vegetation and everything’s dry,” said Haga.

This comes one day after a massive grass fire burned hundreds of acres of land going for miles.

Several fire crews fought the flames from early Saturday afternoon all the way until midnight.

“It was a long day, evening, and night for them,” said Haga. “We did have to evacuate a few of the residents in the area but we lost no residential structure.”

Haga said fire safety is crucial going into the next few days.

“I would highly discourage anybody from doing any outdoor burning,” he said. “People should take the fire watch serious.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.