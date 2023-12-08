Fire at White Plains condominiums displaces residents, destroys several units

A fire at a condominium complex in White Plains on Thursday night destroyed several units and left many without homes.

The White Plains Fire Department said a three-alarm fire broke out on the second floor around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night at the Chateau Condominiums in White Plains, near Pace Law School.

Officials said the fire rose to a four-alarm fire and damaged an unknown number of units. Firefighters said they had to cut through the roof of the building to help quell the spread of the fire.

Residents were evacuated immediately and officials say the Chateau Condominiums building is shut down until further notice for repairs. The fire department said it is unclear how many residents have lost their homes.

The White Plains Fire Department said that four firefighters and one resident were treated at White Plains Hospital for minor injuries such as smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion but have since been released.

This a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: White Plains NY condominium fire destroys units, displaces residents