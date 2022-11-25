Firearm accidentally discharged at Fox River Mall

GRAND CHUTE - While shoppers at Fox River Mall heard a gun shot on Black Friday, police are calling it an isolated incident with no danger to the public.

According to a press release from the Grand Chute Police Department, a 21-year-old Wausau man accidentally discharged a handgun in the mall parking lot around 9 a.m. while unloading the weapon.

The man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Grand Chute Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance also responded to the incident.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Wausau man injured in accidental shooting at Fox River Mall