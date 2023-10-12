PROVIDENCE – The police seized a gun and ammunition Wednesday from a student at DelSesto Middle School, according to school officials.

According to a notice sent to parents Wednesday by DelSesto Principal Suzanne Madden, a teacher notified the administration of a suspected weapon in a student’s bag. The Providence police were contacted to investigate, along with the School Department safety team.

The student was immediately identified, separated from the bag and brought to the office, following district policy for a suspected firearm.

The police confirmed the presence of a gun and ammunition in the student’s backpack and seized the weapon, and authorities detained the student. The student’s parents were notified by the administration.

The police also indicated that the gun and ammunition seized were incompatible for use.

“Further, we have no confirmation that the gun was brandished or any threats were made to any member of our school community,” Madden said.

“First and foremost the safety of our students and staff are our top priority – and we want to thank the staff and school community for their prompt response to what occurred yesterday at DelSesto Middle School,” spokesman Jay Wegimont said in an email.

The school is equipped with security cameras.

It was unclear Thursday evening whether the student was in custody or what charges they may face. Lindsay Lague, a spokesperson for the Providence Police Department, did not respond to an email inquiry.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Firearm, ammunition seized from Providence middle school. What we know