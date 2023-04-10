Firearm charge adds to Richmond man's legal woes

RICHMOND, Ind. — A gun possession charge tied to his criminal record has added to a Richmond man's legal woes.

Charles David Cross, 40, is charged in Wayne Superior Court 2 with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

The charge is one of four stemming from the March 6 arrest of Cross by Richmond police.

According to court documents, officers found Cross — the target of warrants issued in other cases — in a house in the 600 block of South 13th Street.

At the time of Cross' apprehension, an officer said he found a loaded .22-caliber handgun in the front pocket of a hooded sweatshirt he was wearing.

More: Man charged with arson in Richmond house blaze that injured firefighter

"That is my friend's gun," the Richmond man reportedly told police. "I was cleaning it."

Investigators said Cross was also carrying bags containing 1.4 grams of meth and five tablets of buprenorphine hydrochloride, a narcotic pain medication, at the time.

He allegedly also threatened an officer after being delivered to the Wayne County jail, where he continued to be held this week.

In addition to the gun count, Cross is charged with possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance and intimidation. The meth charge is a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

At the time of his most recent arrest, Cross already faced a total of seven charges in three cases pending in Wayne County courts — burglary, counterfeiting, forgery, identity deception and three counts of theft.

The Richmond man is prohibited from possessing firearms as a result of his record, which includes convictions for conspiracy to commit robbery, counterfeiting, forgery, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement and carrying a handgun without a license.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Gun, drug charges add ro Richmond man's legal woes