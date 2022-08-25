Firearm charges added against Plymouth man

Aug. 25—PLYMOUTH — Borough police have added firearm offenses against Junior Amos McKoy, alleging he was in possession of a sawed-off shotgun and a handgun with altered serial numbers during a reported stand-off with authorities in July.

The alleged firearms were found during a search of his apartment in the New Street Apartments following a stand-off with authorities and the state police Special Emergency Response Team on July 24.

Police in court records filed Wednesday say they recovered a sawed-off 20 gauge shotgun equipped with a strap tied to the butt stock, a loaded .40-caliber handgun, ammunition and a bullet-proof vest inside the same room of McKoy's apartment, where he was taken into custody ending the stand-off.

Police responded to the apartment for a domestic violence 911 call when his girlfriend claimed McKoy slapped her when she asked him to return $1,000 of her money. She claimed McKoy brandished a handgun he held against her head, threatening to kill her and her children, court records say.

McKoy allegedly further told the woman he was not afraid of police and put on a bullet proof vest he covered with a shirt.

The woman fled the residence with her children, only to later return finding McKoy holding the handgun and pacing back and forth.

When police initially made contact with McKoy, he refused to exit the residence and closed the rear door initiating a stand-off that resulted in a response by SERT troopers.

Residents of the apartment complex were evacuated for safety.

McKoy was taken into custody about eight hours after police first responded to the apartment.

Police served a search warrant finding the firearms, ammunition and body armor in the same room McKoy was arrested, court records say.

McKoy was jailed without bail on aggravated assault related offenses.

On Wednesday for McKoy's preliminary hearing, police withdrew the first criminal complaint and refiled a second complaint adding firearm offenses listing two counts each of simple assault and terroristic threats and one count each of aggravated assault, unlawful body armor, harassment, possession of a firearm with an altered serial number, altering a serial number on a firearm and illegal possession of a weapon. McKoy was arraigned on the latest charges by District Judge Joseph A. Halesey in Luzerne County Central Court and jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $25,000 bail.