Firearm charges pack high bail

Apr. 12—A Lockport man was ordered jailed in lieu of $50,000 bail during his Tuesday arraignment on three felony counts involving firearms.

Joshua M. McPhail, 18, pleaded not guilty to criminal possession of a stolen firearm, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a loaded firearm before city Court Judge William Watson.

On Monday, Lockport Police Department fielded a report about a male who had "obtained a handgun from a recycling bin." Based on a description of the male, officers located McPhail near Vine and Juniper streets and detained him. Upon searching McPhail, the officers found him in possession of two handguns, one of which — a Smith & Wesson revolver — had been reported stolen in the Town of Greece. When the revolver was discovered, its hammer was cocked back, according to the arrest report.

McPhail pleaded not guilty to the charges on Tuesday morning. Watson denied a request by McPhail's attorney, Niagara County Public Defender Matthew Pynn, for bail to be set at $1,000.

According to court documents, McPhail currently is on parole; for what is not indicated. Through a staff member at the Niagara County District Attorney's Office, DA Brian Seaman declined to comment on McPhail's case.

McPhail is due back in city court this morning for a speedy felony preliminary hearing, and this afternoon he's due in Niagara County Court for a recognizance hearing.