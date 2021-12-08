Firearm confiscated from student during Western Alamance High School lockdown

Western Alamance High School went into lockdown Wednesday afternoon and a gun was confiscated from a student on campus.

No injuries were reported and officials say there was no threat to students or staff.

According to news station WXII, the school went into lockdown for about 30 minutes prior to dismissal on Wednesday after a tip was called in about a firearm on campus.

Michelle Mills, the public information officer for the Alamance County Sheriff's Office, said the mother of a 14-year-old female student called in the tip. The student left her phone at home on Wednesday, during which time her mother saw a text asking if the weapon had been brought to school. The mother notified authorities and a search was initiated.

According to Mills, the student brought the gun to school with the intention of selling it.

Authorities were able to confiscate the gun without incident

Per ABSS policies, the student will not be allowed back on campus until December 2022, Mills added.

If you’re not a subscriber, please support local journalism and consider a subscription to The Times-News.

Elizabeth Pattman is the trending topics reporter for the Times-News in Burlington, covering business, COVID-19 and all things trending. Contact Elizabeth (she/her) at epattman@gannett.com. I'm also available on social media @EPattmanTN on Twitter or @burlingtontimesnews on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Firearm confiscated from student during lockdown at Western Alamance High School