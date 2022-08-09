Firearm confiscated from student at Muscogee County school

A firearm was confiscated from a student Tuesday morning at Jordan Vocational High School.

Muscogee County School District communications director Kimberly Wright confirmed the news in an email to the Ledger-Enquirer.

“School administrators received a tip from a student that another student had a weapon on campus,” Wright said. “During the course of the investigation, the weapon was located in a book bag. The MCSD Police have confirmed the weapon was a firearm. The weapon was confiscated without further disruption to the school day.”

The L-E asked Wright what kind of firearm was confiscated, whether it was loaded and whether any arrests or charges have been made.

“That is a part of the investigation by the MCSD Police Department,” Wright said.