Firearm, DWI convictions in Wayne County lead to 5-year term for ex-Ohio man

RICHMOND, Ind. — A man's criminal past caught up with him last week after his erratic driving had led to his arrest by Richmond police.

Walker Shane Wilson, 26, was taken into custody last Nov. 8 after a Richmond officer observed Walker's BMW M240 traveling at 47 mph in a 30 mph zone on East Main Street.

Before pulling the car over in the 1500 block of South A Street, the officer reported observing Wilson come to a complete stop at an intersection "where no stop sign or lighted signal" exists, then rapidly accelerate, causing the vehicle's tires to screech.

The officer said Wilson, with open bottles of beer in his car, said he was "driving around and having fun."

The motorist — listed at an address in McKinney, Texas, about 30 miles north of Dallas — also acknowledged he had "a few" when asked whether he had consumed alcoholic beverages.

A blood test — conducted at Reid Hospital against Wilson's will — measured his blood alcohol content at 0.176, more than twice the legal limit for drivers in Indiana.

A search of his vehicle resulted in seizure of about 20 plastic bags containing a total of 207 grams of marijuana, along with a bottle holding 31 tablets of alprazolam, a prescription medication also known as Xanax.

Also seized were two loaded 9mm handguns.

A records check determined Wilson had been convicted of robbery in Warren County, Ohio, in March 2017.

That conviction — which made it illegal for Wilson to possess firearms — stemmed from a February 2016 bank robbery in Lebanon, Ohio, about 50 miles southeast of Richmond.

In Wayne Circuit Court last week, Wilson pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison, and driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor.

Judge April Drake imposed a five-year sentence.

A plea agreement called for dismissal of two other misdemeanor charges, possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana.

