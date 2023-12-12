Firearm found in Noble High School student's backpack

Dec. 11—School officials at Noble High School in North Berwick found a firearm inside a student's backpack Monday, but said the student did not threaten anyone.

High school administrators conducted a search of the student just prior to dismissal for alleged violations of the school's smoking and vaping policy. During the search, they discovered a firearm inside the student's backpack, Superintendent Audra Beauvais said in a message to parents and staff in Maine School Administrative District 60.

"In collaboration with local law enforcement, the firearm was immediately confiscated. At this time, we are not aware of any threat made to a student or staff member," Beauvais said in her message, which was obtained by the Press Herald. Beauvais did not respond to messages seeking more details Monday evening.

"While this appears to have been an isolated incident, we are conducting a thorough investigation alongside law enforcement," Beauvais said.

The student will not be allowed to return to MSAD properties, an action that follows school disciplinary procedures, the superintendent said. She did not elaborate further.

Beauvais urged parents to take this opportunity to speak with their children about the dangers of bringing firearms into a public school and the "severe consequences" that can come with making such a decision.

"I recognize this letter may spark worry, but together we will ensure our school continues to be a safe place for teaching and learning," Beauvais said.

Noble High School enrolls students in grades 8-12 from the York County communities of Berwick, North Berwick and Lebanon.