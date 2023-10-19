Firearm suspect under house arrest in Weymouth pleads guilty to federal weapon charge

A Boston gang member pleaded guilty in Boston federal court Wednesday to illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition while under house arrest in Weymouth on state firearm charges, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

Dumari Shakur Scarlett-Dixon, 22, pleaded guilty to being an unlawful drug user in possession of a firearm and ammunition, federal prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Scarlett-Dixon is a member of Heath Street, a violent Boston-area street gang.

They said he posted videos and other images of himself with firearms on the social media platform Snapchat.

At the time, Scarlett-Dixon was on pretrial release for four separate state court cases of unlawful possession of a firearm. As a condition of his release, he was on court-ordered home confinement with GPS monitoring at a home in Weymouth.

During a September 2021 search of the home, a Bersa 9-millimeter semiautomatic pistol, 59 rounds of ammunition and blunts of marijuana – a Schedule I controlled substance – were found in Scarlett-Dixon’s bedroom, prosecutors said.

Scarlett-Dixon faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. U.S. District Court Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV scheduled sentencing for Jan. 11.

Quincy police assisted in the investigation, prosecutors said.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Man under house arrest in Weymouth pleads guilty to weapon charge