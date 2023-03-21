Firearm used in deadly kidnapping of Americans in Mexico purchased in the United States

One of the firearms used in the deadly kidnapping of four Americans in Mexico earlier this month was purchased in the United States, according to federal court documents.

Roberto Lugardo Moreno was arrested in Texas and charged with knowingly conspiring to export or send a “multi-caliber AR-style pistol” from the United States, according to a criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Brownsville. He allegedly confessed to buying weapons for people he knew would provide them to a member of the Gulf Cartel in Mexico.

The serial number of a firearm he purchased in October 2019 was recently linked to the abduction of four Americans — Latavia McGee, Eric Williams, Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown — who traveled together from South Carolina to Mexico for a tummy tuck procedure, booked by McGee for March 3.

Their trip south of the border quickly turned violent when their white van was struck by another vehicle as it entered the boarder city of Matamoros. A group of gunmen then opened fire on the group, fatally striking Woodard and Brown.

Williams was also wounded in the gunfire while McGee remained unharmed.

All four friends were then forced into the back of a truck and abducted by their assailants. It took authorities several days to locate the group. All of them, including the bodies of those killed, have since returned to the United States.

Moreno told authorities he received $100 for the purchase of the guns.

Another six people so far have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping.

With News Wire Services