Firearms conspiracy charges violate Second Amendment rights, attorney says

Sep. 28—The attorney for a local machine gun business owner continued to argue in a rebuttal filed on Tuesday that his client didn't commit any wrongdoing in a firearms conspiracy case.

Prosecutors were especially infringing on the Second Amendment rights of Robert Krop, co-owner of the shooting range The Machine Gun Nest, Krop's attorney, Dan Cox, said.

In their response, prosecutors said Cox was not offering any new evidence that a judge could take into consideration in a second motion to dismiss.

Krop was indicted in April along with Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins on five counts of conspiracy and making false statements to illegally acquire machine guns.

Krop was additionally charged with one count of illegal possession of machine guns.

Both men pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The indictment alleges that between 2015 and 2022, Krop drafted "law letters" for Jenkins to sign on Frederick County Sheriff's Office letterhead. The letters stated the sheriff's office was interested in seeing demonstrations of various machine guns.

Those letters were sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with an application that would allow The Machine Gun Nest to get the machine guns for the demonstrations.

However, prosecutors allege that the sheriff's office had no interest in the machine guns, and that the demonstrations never happened.

In an interview with ATF agents, Jenkins told them he signed the law letters to help Krop's business.

Krop has pushed back on these arguments, and said in previous court filings that he contacted Jenkins when machine guns arrived in order to set up demonstrations.

Prosecutors say Krop rented out the machine guns to the public for profit.

Cox focused in his rebuttal on Tuesday on what he said was a violation of Krop's Second Amendment rights. Prosecutors haven't been able to prove malicious intent in Krop's actions, he said. They are only claiming that Krop had an interest in renting out the machine guns, which is lawful, he said.

A license holder who receives approved machine guns from the ATF can legally rent out machine guns after conducting a demonstration with the law enforcement entity that requested the demonstration.

The charges were therefore moot, Cox said, and they were infringing on Krop's rights.

Despite the defense making claims of innocence and challenges about protocol, prosecutors said they had yet to see evidence. They acknowledged that the evidence may be presented during trial.

The basis of the prosecutors' case is the sheriff's intent, not Krop's, Cox said.

Even then, Cox argued, in at least one instance, the sheriff did express interest in a firearm, and signed the law letter that expressed that interest.

Jenkins never rescinded his letters, indicating he still had interest, according to Cox.

Additionally, with no requirements in the law for demonstrations, Krop didn't violate anything because there was nothing to violate, Cox argued.

"For instance, since there is not a requirement to perform a demonstration, and since Mr. Krop was not required to sign any letters and did not do so, he was in full compliance at all times with the government regulations," Cox said.

In his first motion, Cox said the statutes surrounding demonstrations were vague. But prosecutors said in their opposition that the statutes were clear, and prompted a "more than sufficient statement of facts" to support the charges.

Cox again argued that it's not conspiracy for a for-profit entity to demonstrate the machine guns for a fee, saying that law enforcement members had been demonstrating the machine guns lawfully as regular patrons at The Machine Gun Nest.

Finally, Cox said prosecutors still haven't been able to provide proof of an agreement to conspire.

It's up to U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher to now rule on the matter.

She is also expected to rule on Jenkins' motion asking for the release of grand jury minutes and testimony, which Krop supports. She scheduled a court hearing for this matter on Oct. 19 in Baltimore.

This week, Gallagher upheld a judge's decision to reject Jenkins' attempt to get his department-issued firearms back.

She also ordered last month that the trials for the two men be separated.

