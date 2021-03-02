Firearms convictions land three, including gang member, in federal prison

Mar. 2—COLUMBUS — Three Columbus residents with lengthy criminal histories, one a known member of the Black Disciples street gang, were sentenced to federal prison without parole recently for a variety of firearm convictions, acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia Peter D. Leary said.

Roderick Phillips, 27, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 96 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised released after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Also, Clay Pugh, 36, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 84 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Jamorris Worthey, 31, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 84 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release after previously pleading guilty to two counts of possession of a stolen firearm. U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land handed down the prison sentences. There is no parole in the federal system.

"A key component to reducing violence in Columbus is bringing gang members and felons with violent criminal histories who illegally possess guns to justice," Leary said in a news release. "The U.S. Attorney's Office and our federal partners are working actively with local and state law enforcement agencies to ensure that criminals wreaking havoc in Columbus will face lengthy federal prison sentences."

"The safety of our communities is more important than ever," ATF Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Arthur Peralta said. "ATF will continue to support our Columbus law enforcement partners in our combined mission of reducing violent crime and taking guns out of the hands of criminals. These sentences should serve as a deterrent to anyone who is considering using a firearm to commit their crimes."

"I am pleased with the outcome of these cases, and I am thankful for our partnership with our federal partners," Columbus Police Department Chief Freddie Blackmon said. "We will continue to work together to make cases on violent career criminals. This type of behavior will not be tolerated in Columbus, Georgia."

Story continues

"I am thoroughly pleased to see federal prosecution being sought in efforts to interrupt gun and gang violence in Muscogee County," Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman said. "As we move forward, we will continue to work and collaborate with our federal, state and local resources to eradicate gang criminal activity."

Phillips, a member of the Black Disciples street gang, was taken into custody by Columbus Police on Oct. 13, 2020 in possession of a stolen gun. During the course of the arresting incident, officers found rounds of ammunition in the car Phillips was traveling in, as well as a second stolen firearm. Phillips was previously convicted for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2015) and aggravated assault (2019) in the Superior Court of Muscogee County, and assault in the second degree (2013) in the Superior Court of Elmore County, Ala.

Pugh was arrested on Jan. 29, 2020 after accelerating away from officers during a routine traffic stop in Columbus, striking a minivan and reaching speeds in excess of 80 mph before running the vehicle into a pole and taking off on foot. Pugh was apprehended and officers found quantities of heroin and methamphetamine in his car, as well as a .223 caliber pistol with a 60-round drum magazine and a round located in the chamber, plus additional ammunition. Pugh's driver's license was suspended, and he was wanted on outstanding warrants, including possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. In addition, Pugh has previously been convicted of entering an auto (2005), armed robbery (2005) and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (2017) in the Superior Court of Muscogee County.

Worthey was indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 11, 2020 on multiple counts, including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and an arrest warrant was issued. Officers apprehended the defendant at his residence in Columbus, seizing a stolen pistol, a stolen revolver, multiple rounds of ammunition, suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia. Worthey was previously convicted for burglary (2009), theft by taking (motor vehicle) and theft by receiving (2009), theft by receiving stolen property and fleeing from law enforcement (2013), possession of cocaine and Ecstasy with intent to distribute (2017) and felon in possession of a firearm (2017). These convictions all occurred in the Superior Court of Muscogee County.

The investigation was conducted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice's violent crime reduction efforts. The case is also part of Project Guardian, the Department of Justice's signature initiative to reduce gun violence and enforce federal firearms laws.

All three cases were investigated by the Columbus Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. In addition, the Worthey case was investigated with the assistance of the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office, the Department of Community Supervision and U.S. Marshals. The Phillips and Worthey cases were prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Williams. The Pugh case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberly Easterling.