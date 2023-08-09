Firearms, drugs recovered after man runs from traffic stop, abandons car

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who escaped from a pursuit by Georgia State Patrol.

On Tuesday, August 8, troopers were conducting stationary speed detection on Interstate 85 South at mile marker 39. A trooper attempted to stop a speeding Audi S4.

The Audi briefly pulled over before driving away at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit lasted nearly four miles on I-85 before the trooper lost sight of the Audi and stopped chasing it.

With help from concerned citizens calling in, the Audi was found abandoned with the driver nearby.

A K-9 unit chased the man but was unable to locate him.

According to Georgia State Patrol, he has been identified and is a convicted felon.

Two firearms and suspected crack cocaine were located.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office posted photos of the man on their Facebook page and asked the public to be on the lookout for him Tuesday.

That post was later updated to say he had been identified and is no longer believed to be in the area.

They did not clarify if he was arrested was still on the run.

