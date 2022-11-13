Firearms, drugs seized in Cook, Tift County operation

Nov. 12—ALBANY — Federal search warrants were executed at 13 locations in Cook and Tift Counties in a joint law enforcement operation involving FBI, U.S. Postal Inspection Service, GBI, Cook Co. Sheriff's Office, Lowndes County Sheriff's Office, Adel Police Department and Hahira Police Department.

Search warrants were executed in Cook County at:

— 908 Lavind Way, Adel;

— 611 West Sixth St., Adel;

— 304 South Martin Luther King Drive South, Adel;

— 609 West Sixth St., Adel;

— 307 South Martin Luther King Drive South, Adel;

— 418 South Martin Luther King Drive South, Adel;

— 817 Turkey Drive, Adel;

— 306 South Oak Street, Adel

— Cook County Parcel 0016104 (also known as 1041 and 1011 Antioch Greggs Road, Adel);

— 2301 South Hutchinson Ave., Adel;

— 1100 South Gordon Ave., Apartment B, Adel;

— 157 Deerfield Drive, Sparks.

A search warrant was executed in Tift County at 1319 TyTy Omega Road, Lot 9, Tifton.

The operation resulted in the seizure of 14 firearms: two assault rifles, one rifle, one shotgun and ten pistols. In addition, 3.2 kilograms of methamphetamine, 725 grams of cocaine, 288.8 grams of cocaine base, 74.4 grams of MDMA, 81.6 grams of suspected fentanyl, 9.8 kilograms of THC and 1,000 miscellaneous prescription pills were found.

Three individuals were taken into state custody and are facing state charges: Calvin James Smith Sr., 54, of Adel, is charged with possession of firearms by a convicted felon; Joe Smith, 52, of Sparks, is charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, trafficking methamphetamine and felony possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime; and Justin Thompson, 35, of Adel, is charged with unlawful street gang activity.

A state warrant has been issued for the arrest of Calvin James Smith Jr., 33, of Tifton, for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and manufacturing/sale/possession of 28 grams or more of MDMA.

All defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law beyond a reasonable doubt. This is an ongoing investigation.