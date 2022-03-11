Firearms, equipment stolen from DLNR storage yard

Mar. 11—An armory at the state Department of Land and Natural Resources was broken into, and thieves made off with 15 firearms and an undisclosed amount of ammunition.

An unknown number of suspects broke into the armory at 2135 Makiki Heights Drive and stole the weapons along with other state and personal property sometime between Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, according to DLNR.

A Polaris Utility Terrain Vehicle that was stolen was recovered in the Tantalus area, DLNR said Thursday in a news release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is assisting Honolulu police with investigating the burglary, according to Jason Chudy, public information officer for the ATF's Seattle Field Division, which oversees Hawaii operations.

The theft occurred at the Makiki base yard for DLNR's Division of Forestry and Wildlife.

The weapons taken include handguns, shotguns and AR-15 rifles used to help reduce numbers of invasive, feral ungulates, according to sources with knowledge of the ongoing investigation.

DLNR declined to discuss the guns that were taken, saying through a spokesman that "the firearms taken were of various caliber and models."

The break-in was the second in recent months in which thieves targeted DLNR storage facilities.

At the department's DOFAW Hilo base yard in November, two trucks, a utility task vehicle, a tilt trailer and 140 other items—including tools, chain saws, first aid kits, raincoats, coolers and fuel cans—were stolen. The Hilo base yard supports the work of the Mauna Kea Forest Restoration Project.

The total value of the vehicles exceeded $130, 000, and they were all recovered. Many of the other items have not been found.

A joint law enforcement task force involving the Hawaii Police Department and DLNR's Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement recovered the $18, 000 UTV from a property in the Puna district on March 2.

Two suspects were arrested by Hawaii County police in January in connection with the Hilo thefts, according to the release.

Anyone with information about Wednesday night's break-in at the Makiki base yard is asked to contact the Honolulu Police Department at 808-529-3111 or DOCARE at 808-643-DLNR (3567 ). Anonymous information can be submitted via the DLNRTip app.