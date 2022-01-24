Firearms found during domestic violence incident at Ashland University, suspect in custody

Police line

ASHLAND – The Ashland Police Division is investigating a domestic violence incident that occurred on the Ashland University campus Sunday afternoon where two firearms were located, according to an APD news release.

According to the release:

A disturbance was reported at parking lot M between a female and male that prompted a police response at 12:52 p.m. Based on the descriptions provided of an involved vehicle, officers initiated a traffic stop in the area.

The suspect, of Akron, was arrested and is being held in the Ashland County Jail on charges of domestic violence and aggravated menacing. The victim in the case, also an Akron resident, suffered minor visible injuries.

Two firearms were recovered during the course of the investigation and additional charges could follow after a case review by the Ashland County Prosecutor's Office.

There isn't an immediate safety concern for students or staff on AU's campus.

The investigation is still ongoing.

