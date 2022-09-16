Firearms, malicious assault, conspiracy to commit robbery: Gravely charged as habitual offender

Sep. 16—PRINCETON — A Bluefield man convicted of multiple crimes this year is now being charged as a habitual offender, officials said Thursday.

Deliezha Gravely was convicted earlier this week of felon in possession of a firearm and having a concealed firearm, Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Lauren Lynch said.

Lynch said Gravely also had a firearms charge in March and a malicious assault charge in May.

In January, Gravely had a conviction of first-degree conspiracy to commit robbery, Lynch said.

On Thursday, the Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney's Office filed a habitual offender petition on Gravely, Lynch said.

Lynch praised the Bluefield Police Department for their hard work and effort in bringing Gravely to justice.

"This was a good catch by the Bluefield Police Department," Lynch said. "This started as a traffic stop and turned into a felony conviction."

Mercer County Prosecuting Attorney Brian Cochran commended Lynch, the staff at the prosecuting attorney's office and the Mercer County Commission for being supportive of the prosecutor's office.

He noted the prosecutor's office has many talented lawyers and staff who are "working very hard on behalf of the people of Mercer County" and who are "dedicated to fighting crime on behalf of our citizens."

Following Gravely's guilty verdicts earlier this week, Cochran said, "We appreciate the jury's attention and consideration in coming to the right conclusion. The Bluefield Police Department and assistant prosecutors Lauren Lynch and David Pfieffer did a great job on this case ... We are dedicated to doing everything we can to stop the senseless violence in our community, and this verdict will help."

— Contact Samantha Perry at sperry@bdtonline.com.

