Firearms missing from Luzerne Borough police evidence room

Jun. 7—LUZERNE BORO. — Luzerne County detectives are looking into the whereabouts of more than a dozen firearms reportedly seized by Luzerne Borough Police last year that were not found inside their evidence locker room.

Detectives working with the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Monroe County detectives were forced to execute a search warrant at the Luzerne Borough Police Department last week in search of a least 17 firearms.

None were seized by detectives.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said Monday they are actively investigating to track down every firearm on a list attached to the search warrant.

On Friday, Sanguedolce confirmed his office executed the search warrant at the Luzerne Borough Police Department when detectives learned Luzerne police seized firearms from a residence on Vaughn Street in Luzerne in late summer or early fall 2021.

"We contacted Luzerne Borough so that we might look for the weapons. After several attempts, we still had no received affirmative cooperation. As a result, we obtained a search warrant. Luzerne Borough Solicitor Jonathan Spohrer then contacted me and was a great help in getting our detectives access," Sanguedolce stated Friday.

Spohrer said Monday, "we cooperated fully," noting there has been inaccurate information regarding the search for firearms at the borough's police department. Spohrer declined to further comment.

Detectives executed the search warrant on Thursday listing 17 firearms, mostly handguns, reportedly seized by Luzerne Borough police from the Vaughn Street residence.

According to an inventory receipt, detectives listed "nothing follows" on items seized from the Luzerne police evidence locker room, suggesting the firearms were not found.

Sanguedolce said the investigation involves the straw purchases of firearms but declined to comment further due to the ongoing investigation.

According to the search warrant affidavit, Donald M. Cool, 26, of Wilkes-Barre, was arrested by the Pocono Mountain Regional Police Department on March 3, 2021, on charges of illegally possessing firearms.

Story continues

The investigation in Monroe County allegedly revealed Cool received firearms that were purchased by a woman residing at the Vaughn Street residence in Luzerne Borough.

No charges have been filed against the woman, whose name is listed in the search warrant affidavit.

The woman told detectives during an interview Cool gave her cash to purchase firearms she later gave to Cool. She claimed she had no knowledge Cool was a convicted felon, according to the search warrant affidavit.

She further told detectives Luzerne police took control of firearms from her residence in late summer or early fall 2021.

When detectives called Luzerne police to inquire about the firearms, borough police refused to allow detectives to search their evidence locker, the search warrant affidavit says.

Court records in Monroe County say Cool pled guilty to four counts of illegal possession of a firearm and sentenced to two-to-four years in prison on May 13.

Luzerne Mayor James Keller declined to comment Monday citing the investigation. Keller did say the borough has been without a police chief as Michael Kotwasinski resigned the post about a month ago.