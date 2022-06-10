Firearms, narcotics recovered in stolen car in Thurston County during June 3 arrest

While attempting to make an arrest for possession of a stolen vehicle a week ago, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Department found more than they were expecting.

The department seized several firearms from the vehicle after getting a search warrant. They included rifles, handguns, a revolver and a shotgun. Police also found what was suspected to be fentanyl, Xanax, meth and heroin, according to reporting from KIRO7.

A 42-year-old man was arrested in connection to the stolen vehicle, firearms and drugs. He’s being held on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver while armed, possession of a stolen firearm and a stolen motor vehicle.