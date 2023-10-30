Firearms officer accused of murdering Chris Kaba can be named, judge rules

Rapper Chris Kaba died when he was struck by a single bullet fired by a police marksman through the windscreen of a car in south-east London - Central News/Web Collect

The Met firearms officer accused of murdering the black rapper Chris Kaba in south London last year, can be named ahead of the trial, a judge has ruled.

The officer, who has so far only been identified as NX121, was granted anonymity after he was charged with murder last month.

But during a hearing at the Old Bailey on Monday, the Recorder of London Mark Lucraft KC, varied the existing court order so that the defendant’s name and age can be published.

However, the ruling will not come into effect for another three months and the anonymity will only be lifted at 10am on Jan 30 2024.

The judge ordered that the address of the defendant must not be made public and no photograph, drawing or other description should be published until further notice.

Mr Kaba, 24, died when he was struck by a single bullet fired by a police marksman through the windscreen of a car in Streatham Hill, south-east London, on Sept 6 last year.

NX121 was charged with murder on Sept 20 this year following an investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct and a review by the Crown Prosecution Service.

‘Competing submissions’

A plea and trial preparation hearing is due to take place on Dec 1, with a trial unlikely to take place before the summer of next year.

In handing down his ruling, Judge Lucraft said he had considered the “competing submissions” that had been made on the officer’s anonymity.

Setting out his reasons he said: “I have viewed the raw underlying intelligence material provided to me and have applied the test as to whether there is a ‘real and immediate risk’ to the life of NX121 or to his family.

“In my judgment that very high test is not met. In the immediate aftermath of the shooting incident in September 2022, there was significant information about a threat. In addition the witness statements that have been provided, highlight fears of risks… and the observations in those statements cannot be ignored.

“In my judgment whilst there may be risks to NX121 in lifting parts of the anonymity order, those risks are ones that in my judgment can be addressed in various ways so as to seek to ameliorate or mitigate them.

“By risks, in the light of previous information, it may well be that there are threats made to the defendant as any trial gets closer.

“If NX121 is named, there is a risk that some may seek to obtain more details about him and to make threats to him or his family. However in my judgement the naming [of] the defendant or the giving of his date of birth does not give rise to a real and immediate risk to his life.

“In contrast, in my judgment, the lifting of all aspects of his identity might give rise to such risks and so the order of this court will not permit the address of the defendant to be given in court.

“Secondly, the order will prohibit any photograph, drawing, image or detailed description will continue until at least the start of the jury trial and should in my judgment be further reviewed by the trial judge at that stage.

“Thirdly, the order lifting the anonymity, insofar as it relates to naming NX121 and giving his date of birth, will not take effect for a period of three months from today’s date.

“Not only should that period of time cater for any consideration of any pre-trial issues but it should also cater for the imposition of any additional mitigation measures to be put in place or implemented by those responsible for dealing with NX121 before the first names, surname and date of birth of NX121 are able to be revealed.

“As any trial will not be before the summer of 2024 I do not see that this should cause any other concerns.”

Could spark backlash

Following the decision to charge NX121 with murder, more than 300 Met firearms officers handed in their weapons, sparking a major crisis for the force.

While most have now returned to their armed duties there is concern that the decision to name NX121 could spark a further backlash.

Following Monday’s ruling, Matt Twist, the Met’s assistant commissioner, said: “I recognise that for officers this decision will be hugely concerning, and that the impact of this and recent cases is felt right across armed policing and beyond.

“The Met has supported the anonymity hearing by providing evidence and factual information to His Honour Judge Lucraft KC to assist him in making a decision. We take seriously the open justice principle, however it was important to make the court aware of the effect that loss of anonymity would have in this case. We acknowledge the judgment by the court and note the detailed and careful consideration that has taken place.

“We have also been continuing to make representation in the strongest terms to [the] Government to expedite their accountability review, and welcome the commitment given by the Home Secretary for the review to report by the end of the year.

“Armed officers in London typically respond to around 4,000 armed incidents and 800 pre-planned operations every year, plus recover hundreds of firearms and weapons. Yet on average over the last 20 years firearms have been discharged at suspects on two or fewer occasions per year. Shootings by our armed officers are very rare.

“Taking on the additional responsibilities of being a firearms officer is voluntary in this country due to the very real additional risks the role entails. Accountability will always be crucial, however, it must be an accountability system that officers, and the public, can see fairly takes into consideration and gives appropriate legal protection to the unique role we ask armed officers to undertake.

“A role that is absolutely critical, in ensuring that the public and unarmed colleagues are protected from the most severe and very real threats faced on a daily basis.”

