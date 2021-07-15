'Fireballs' light up the sky: How to watch the Perseid meteor shower

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Gaze upon the night sky as the best meteor shower of the year makes its annual return.

It's been an incredible year to witness some of the solar system's visually stunning phenomena, from the super flower blood moon in May, the ring of fire solar eclipse in early June and the strawberry supermoon in late June. Now, it's time for the annual meteor shower NASA has dubbed as the best of the year.

The Perseid meteor shower will begins Wednesday and will continue through August 24, with the peak coming in mid-August. This year, that peak will be from August 11-13.

Discovered in 1862 by Lewis Swift and Horace Tuttle, the shower originates from Earth entering the orbit of debris from the comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle, which takes 133 years to orbit the sun.

What makes this event so stunning is the shower is known for its bright, long streaks of light and dazzling "fireballs," which are large bursts that last longer than typical meteors, according to NASA.

TOPSHOT - A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above a camping site at the Negev desert near the city of Mitzpe Ramon on August 11, 2020 during the Perseids meteor shower, which occurs every year when the Earth passes through the cloud of debris left by the comet Swift-Tuttle.
TOPSHOT - A Perseid meteor streaks across the sky above a camping site at the Negev desert near the city of Mitzpe Ramon on August 11, 2020 during the Perseids meteor shower, which occurs every year when the Earth passes through the cloud of debris left by the comet Swift-Tuttle.

How to watch the Perseid shower

Luckily for people in the United States, the shower is more visible in the Northern Hemisphere. But, it does require staying up late and a clear view of the sky.

The showers are best seen around 2 a.m. local time, but can be visible as early as 9 p.m. It can be seen until before dawn.

If staying up late every night for the chance to see the shower isn't ideal, it may be best to wait for the peak time period. From August 11 to 13, up to 100 meteors per hour can be seen in the night sky.

Last year, the moon's light made it harder for people to catch a glimpse of the showers. This year will be better, as the moon is currently in its the waxing crescent phase and will be in it again during the peak period, meaning it won't have much light to compete with the meteors.

Contributing: Doyle Rice, USA TODAY. Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jord_mendoza.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch the Perseid meteor shower in July and August 2021

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fact check: Beam of green light photographed over Indonesian volcano is a meteor

    A dramatic photo shared on Facebook shows a green streak of light from a meteor alongside a volcano. The image is real.

  • Drenching storms produce damaging flooding across Europe

    A sluggish storm system meandering over western and central Europe this week has broken records and brought flooding to the region -- and AccuWeather meteorologists warn this storm isn't done bringing wet weather. Officials said Wednesday that firefighters continued to search for a man who was missing in the eastern German town of Jöhstadt after he was swept away by a raging stream on Tuesday night, The Associated Press reported. Jöhstadt is located near the Czech Republic border. According to t

  • Netflix extends exclusive rights to Universal's animated films in the US

    Universal and Netflix signed a multi-year licensing agreement for Illumination's and Dreamworks' animated films.

  • Richard Sherman's wife tells 911 dispatcher NFL star threatened suicide

    A 911 call between a woman who identified herself asAshley Sherman, the wife of former Seahawkss cornerback Richard Sherman, and a 911 dispatcher was released Wednesday bySeattle-Tacoma radio station KIRO-FM.

  • Jeff Bezos just gave $200 million to the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum, the heftiest donation the institution has ever received

    Of this amount, $70 million will go to funding the museum's renovations, and $130 million will establish an education center with Bezos' name on it.

  • NASA Animates Images Of Jupiter and Its Moon, Ganymede

    NASA releases animated images from the Juno space craft's closest-ever flyby of Jupiter's icy moon, Ganymede. The post NASA Animates Images Of Jupiter and Its Moon, Ganymede appeared first on Nerdist.

  • MSU QB Anthony Russo signs NIL deal with College Hunks Hauling Junk

    Michigan State quarterback Anthony Russo has reportedly signed a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal with College Hunks Hauling Junk

  • How a Side Hustle Can Help You Achieve Your Financial Goals

    Day 15: GOBankingRates wants to help you Live Richer. Throughout the month of July, we'll be sharing daily tips for how you can do just that, with advice on budgeting, saving, investing, making the...

  • Oil Drops as U.S. Fuel Stocks Grow and OPEC+ Nears Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil’s rally fizzled as a build in U.S. fuel inventories and a potential OPEC+ agreement to increase supply cooled a buying spree that had pushed the market above $75.Futures in New York fell 2.8%, the most since May. Both gasoline and distillate inventories rose last week, according to a U.S. government report. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were said to resolve the standoff that has prevented OPEC+ from satisfying growing demand for extra barrels. Technical

  • 'I can breathe a little bit more.' Millions to receive child tax credit payments

    A Brooklyn Starbucks supervisor who aspires to be a doctor will pay the rent and build savings for her son. Those are some of the ways about 39 million U.S. households could benefit once they start receiving monthly federal checks Thursday as part of a massive expansion of the child tax credit. The Center on Poverty and Social Policy at Columbia University estimates that the expansion can reduce the U.S. child poverty rate by up to 45%.

  • Sony Japan Recommends Two-Step Sign-in After PSN Account Takeovers

    While two-factor authentictaion is not new to the PlayStation Network, today the official Ask PlayStation Japanese Twitter account recommended the verification progress be used for logging in. As website Game Impress Watch reports, there have been “many reports” from users of accounts being taken over in Japan. Therefore, Sony Japan is advising that two-factor be enabled.

  • ‘Never Have I Ever’ Star Jaren Lewison Makes His Case for Why Devi Should Choose Ben Over Paxton

    The question on everyone’s mind as “Never Have I Ever” returns for its second season on Thursday is whether Devi will choose Ben or Paxton as her high-school beau (though if you’ve seen the trailer, her answer is “why not both?”). But as anyone whose seen any high school movie ever knows: Trying to date two people at the same time rarely works out for all parties. So TheWrap spoke with Jaren Lewison, who plays Ben Gross on the Netflix comedy, to make his case for why Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi R

  • Op-Ed: In drought-stricken California, who owns water rights can still be a mystery

    Water rights records are completely buried, so it's nearly impossible to determine who can legally use water at any given time or place.

  • Lightning dealt with these serious injuries during Stanley Cup repeat

    Hedman, Kucherov, McDonagh, and others made serious sacrifies.

  • Small town in N. California devastated by wildfire

    Residents of Doyle, California near the Nevada border returned to see if their homes remained standing after a wildfire tore through their small town of about 600 people.&nbsp;Dozens of structures burned throughout town, including several houses. (July 14)

  • 5 mouth-watering potato salad upgrades you need to try

    If you’re tired of the same old potato salad, here are 5 potato salad upgrades you should try. The post 5 mouth-watering potato salad upgrades you need to try appeared first on In The Know.

  • The 22 Best Shows On Disney+ to Stream Now

    When it comes to bang for your buck, Disney+ is one of the best options for kids’ entertainment, adult series, and the happy-mediums like superhero spin-offs and nostalgic favorites from your childhood years. Magic Kingdom fans will dive headfirst into Disney classics like Ducktales and action-packed series like The Mandalorian. If you’re an Animal Kingdom type, you’ll dig your teeth into shows like The Dog Whisperer and Earth Live.

  • Two men found dead at Miami mansion where Gianni Versace was murdered

    Housekeeper discovered two bodies, police say

  • 14 Easy Peach Desserts You'll Want to Make All Summer Long

    From simple galettes to refreshing popsicles, these easy desserts require just five steps or less to make. Recipes like our Easy Peach Cobbler Dump Cake and Chunky Peach Popsicles highlight the summer fruit in a healthy and tasty way.

  • Washington state declares drought emergency

    Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has declared a statewide drought emergency due to hot, dry conditions that have plagued the region. Citing record temperatures, increased wildfire activity and drought, Inslee called it “the summer of climate change.” (July 14)