Fireblocks ‘Whitelists’ 30 Trading Firms for Aave’s Institutional DeFi Debut

Ian Allison
·4 min read

In a zero-interest environment in traditional markets, banks may have a new friend in decentralized finance (DeFi) – or a version of which they can at least compliantly participate in.

This is what institution-friendly DeFi initiative Aave Arc is offering, having now officially launched with the help of cryptocurrency custody firm Fireblocks, plus a “whitelist” of 30 licensed trading firms.

The lending and borrowing of cryptocurrency that happens in DeFi is normally done in a purely pseudonymous manner; users are known by nothing more than long strings of numbers and letters. This stands in stark contrast to the way traditional finance operates, where counterparties to a trade are clearly identified by a know-your-customer (KYC) process.

As such, today’s DeFi market, which boasts over $250 billion in total locked value, has largely remained untapped by institutions because of the aforementioned KYC and anti-money laundering (AML) requirements. Enabling institutional access to DeFi could unlock a trillion-dollar opportunity over the next half decade, according to some estimates.

The 30 licensed financial institutions approved by multi-party computation (MPC) specialist Fireblocks include Anubi Capital, Bluefire Capital (acquired by Galaxy Digital), Canvas Digital, Celsius, CoinShares, GSR, Hidden Road, Ribbit Capital, Covario and Wintermute.

Parallel universe

The creation of permissioned DeFi pools with regulated entities in mind was proposed back in September of last year. However, Aave Arc started out as “more of an experiment that became an actual new protocol,” according to Aave CEO Stani Kulechov.

Looking ahead, Kulechov predicts permissioned and unpermissioned DeFi will likely exist in parallel.

“We might even see permissioned markets like trading facilities in DeFi, that are just private because they want to concentrate liquidity, or have some other benefits,” said Kulechov in an interview, adding that there’s been “enormous” interest in Aave Arc from institutions, including banks.

“What’s fascinating about those financial institutions is how diverse they are,” Kulechov said. “There are financial institutions that are participating in crypto, there are financial institutions such as hedge funds who are just looking to park their cash reserves into the Aave Arc market to earn yield.”

Permissioned pools

As it stands, Fireblocks has around 250 clients who are using DeFi the way you’d expect (permissionless pools), done via the custody tech firm’s wallet connect or browser extension. As far as Aave Arc goes, any information about whitelisted institutions trading in permissioned DeFi pools is only known to Fireblocks, and remains unknown to Aave and to the respective firms, Fireblocks CEO Michael Shaulov pointed out.

“This is not very different from the situation today because they’re using our wallet, so that information is known to us,” Shaulov said in an interview. “But besides that they are anonymous. The only thing being provided is the fact that they all passed through KYC.”

Using the machinery Aave developed, there was an obvious opportunity to create whitelisted pools, where institutions have all gone through AML screening, thus making DeFi palatable for regulated entities, Shaulov said.

“If you’re using a permissionless pool and you are from the U.S., how can you prove that the person that you’re trading with on the other side of the pool is not, for instance, an Iranian entity?” said Shaulov in an interview.

DeFi forever

The idea that permissioned pools go against the whole principle of DeFi is a question that Shaulov and Kulechov get asked from time to time.

“The simple answer is that it does,” Shaulov said. “But it’s a necessary step, or an overcorrection, for the industry to get to a different state over an 18- to 24-month horizon. Coming next will be a kind of soft KYC, where you have a KYC token, or on-chain KYC. But in order to get there, we need to take a slightly more aggressive approach.”

Aave’s Kulechov likened Web 3 and DeFi to the oceans of the world. Infrastructure software is like those international waters that are not owned by anyone specifically and anyone can travel through, he said. But once you go to a port, then you step into regulation, and financial institutions are the ports for that ocean, he added.

“I think DeFi will be forever permissionless and accessible to everyone as long as these networks – public blockchains like Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche – are decentralized,” Kulechov said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Uniswap leads way as most big cryptocurrencies post gains

    CRYPTO UPDATE Most of the largest cryptocurrencies were up during morning trading on Wednesday, with Uniswap (UNIUSD) seeing the biggest move, rising 6.70% to $19.80. Seven additional currencies posted gains Wednesday.

  • Tech Stocks, Markets, Job Quitters, Manufacturing, Bitcoin and Gold

    I'm sure that those who invest in precious metals 100 years after my death will hold physical gold. Can anyone holding Bitcoin make a similar suggestion?

  • Blockchain Firm BTCS to Offer Dividend in Bitcoin; Shares Surge

    BTCS is offering to pay shareholders a dividend in bitcoin to showcase “the disruptive nature of blockchain technology.”

  • Crypto.com Sees 2 Ads Banned by UK’s Advertising Regulator

    Cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com has had two ads banned by the U.K's advertising regulator for being misleading.

  • Airbnb users clamour for crypto payment option

    The option to pay with cryptocurrency is what a lot of Airbnb customers want to see established in 2022 after CEO Brian Chesky asked his Twitter followers what the accommodation app should focus on this year.

  • Bitcoin Holds Support Ahead of Fed Minutes, March Rate Hike Probability Rises

    The Fed’s asset purchase program is set to end in March.

  • Canadian Miner Hut 8 Closed 2021 With 5,518 Bitcoin in Reserve

    The miner plans to reach 3.35 EH/s of hashrate by the end of Q1 2022.

  • Alto raises $40 million to help individuals make tax-savvy investments in assets like crypto and artwork

    Alternative investments are having a moment. Institutions have fueled a large part of this growth, investing at record pace into alternatives like crypto, private companies and real estate. While investing dollars from one’s tax-advantaged retirement account in alternatives has long been legal, it has remained largely inaccessible to average retail investors.

  • Shares of Crypto Miner Riot Blockchain Jump 7% After Cantor Starts Coverage

    The broker said that the firm is uniquely positioned to gain market share in the bitcoin mining sector.

  • Goldman Sachs thinks bitcoin can get to $100,000. Here’s how.

    Bitcoin is likely to take more market share from gold as a “store of value,” according to a Tuesday report by Goldman Sachs.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Forever

    Although 2021 may have been the year that cryptocurrency went mainstream, 2022 looks even more promising for some of the biggest names in crypto. If you want to maximize your earnings, it's best to buy solid cryptocurrencies and hold them for as long as possible. Not all cryptocurrencies are created equal, so it's crucial to make sure you're investing in the right places.

  • Missed Out on Shiba Inu? Buy This Cryptocurrency Now

    Anyone who didn't buy Shiba Inu prior to fall 2021 is too late to the party to make those kinds of ginormous gains. If you missed out on Shiba Inu, here's another cryptocurrency to buy now. Kadena (CRYPTO: KDA) might seem like a surprising pick as a potential next breakout cryptocurrency at first glance.

  • Why Ethereum Could Fall Hard From Here

    Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is one of the most established cryptocurrencies available today and a leader in building utility into cryptocurrencies. The market has rewarded this position with Ethereum's market cap standing at about $450 billion at this writing. As successful as Ethereum has been, competing cryptocurrencies are trying to improve on its biggest flaws.

  • Could Shiba Inu be a Multibagger in 2022?

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared an eye-popping 45,000,000% in 2021. Shiba Inu's strong community of supporters have driven interest in this cryptocurrency. Now, the question is whether this group -- known as the Shib Army -- and Shiba Inu's other attributes can fuel more growth.

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Could Outpace Bitcoin in 2022

    Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has set records over the past year, reaching an all-time high of close to $70,000 per token in November. While Bitcoin remains the most popular cryptocurrency at the moment, there are a few others that could potentially outpace it in 2022. As the second most popular cryptocurrency, Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) is Bitcoin's strongest competitor.

  • Starlink India head steps down after government order

    Sanjay Bhargava, the head of Starlink India, has stepped down from his role weeks after the Indian government ordered the SpaceX division to stop taking orders for the devices as it doesn't have the license to operate in the South Asian market. Earlier today, Starlink India told customers that it will be issuing refunds to those who had preordered the device.

  • FTM’s Rally Continues as Fantom’s DeFi Ecosystem Grows

    FTM has added more than 30% to its value over the past month after the Fantom team reported some crucial milestones last month.

  • 4 Cryptos That Could Surpass Solana in 2022

    On Jan. 1 it was in 120th position in the crypto charts with a market cap of around $85 million. It's hard to say -- especially if Solana doesn't experience more technical hitches and developers continue to build apps on its platform. In fact, some say Solana might eventually overtake Ethereum (ETH).

  • Polkadot is Ready for a Big 2022

    It seems like Polkadot (CRYPTO: DOT) has been the forgotten cryptocurrency over the past few months as newer blockchains like Avalanche (CRYPTO: AVAX) and Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA) stole the show. While the ~300% return that Polkadot has posted year to date in 2021 is nothing to sneeze at, networks like Terra and Avalanche captured investors' imagination with returns of 100x and 25x year-to-date, respectively. Polkadot's DOT token is also down almost 50% from the all-time high set in November as it sold off with the broader crypto market.

  • Robinhood to Launch a Beta Crypto Wallet in Mid-January

    Robinhood's crypto wallet plans are gaining momentum. In September, the popular online broker announced plans to add wallet functionality to its Robinhood app. The crypto wallet rollout will mean customers could use the app to send and receive crypto, rather than just buying and selling it.