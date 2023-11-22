After firebombing, reversed conviction and lost file, man arraigned in 2013 murder

WORCESTER - Ten years after Shaun Hibbard died of a gunshot wound in Fitchburg, the man authorities allege orchestrated a firebombing of his former home before shooting him was arraigned on a murder charge in Worcester Superior Court.

John Y. Yang, 42, was ordered held without bail Wednesday following a court hearing in which dozens of people from a pair of Boston colleges came to support him.

The murder charge is the second Yang has faced in two decades — he received an eight-year sentence after pleading to manslaughter in a Fitchburg shooting death in 2003 — and the the second time Yang has been prosecuted regarding Hibbard.

Hibbard, 33, died Aug. 3, 2013, after authorities say he knocked on multiple doors on Forest Street around 4 a.m. after being shot during a confrontation at his parked vehicle.

John Yang's attorney Joseph Hennessey addresses the judge as he is arraigned in 2013 shooting murder.

No one was charged in the shooting until Yang’s murder indictment in September, however Yang was charged — and convicted — in 2015 in connection with allegations he hired others to throw Molotov cocktails at Hibbard’s home several weeks before he was shot.

Yang was sentenced to 16 to 18 years in prison after his 2015 conviction, but he was freed after the Massachusetts Appeals Court vacated the jury verdict in 2020.

The court found the judge admitted impermissible evidence at trial and a separate judge dismissed the case against Yang in 2021, court records show, after Worcester prosecutors and Fitchburg police were unable to produce records to his defense lawyer.

“The Commonwealth has been unable to provide any discovery pursuant to Rule 14 because the Commonwealth cannot locate its file,” Yang’s defense lawyer, George F. Ohlson Jr., wrote in a motion to dismiss Oct. 5, 2021.

“The Commonwealth has requested that the Fitchburg Police Department reproduce the file and they have failed to do so.”

The case was dismissed without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled.

Scott Croteau, a spokesman for Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., told the Telegram & Gazette Wednesday that his office would not be commenting on Yang’s case.

“Anything we have to say, we’ll say in open court,” he said.

Mentors Bonnie Rosenberg and Sanford Sherizen, left, speak after John Yang's arraignment at Worcester Superior Court.

In their 2020 ruling, the Appeals Court found that the judge at Yang’s 2015 trial “erred by admitting an in-court identification, hearsay evidence and lay opinion testimony.”

The Appeals Court ruled that an in-court identification of Yang — whose identity was central to the trial — should not have been admitted because a prior photo array identification from the same witness was not unequivocal.

The judges noted that much of the trial revolved around whether Yang could be proved to be “Chi,” a man who two men, under cooperation agreements, testified had them firebomb Hibbard’s home in exchange for drugs.

The judges found that a photograph inscribed to “Chi” that prosecutors attempted to tie to Yang was improperly admitted and used at trial.

Attorney Joseph Hennessey speaks with John Yang's supporters including Mneesha Gellman, left, associate professor and director, Emerson Prison Initiative.

“The Commonwealth impermissibly used the evidence to prove the truth of an implied assertion that the defendant was, in fact, Chi,” the judges wrote.

In court Wednesday, Assistant District Attorney Brett Dillon, who prosecuted Yang over the alleged firebombing, asked a judge to hold Yang without bail on the murder charge.

Dillon noted Yang’s manslaughter plea in 2003, as well as repeated the allegation that Yang enlisted others to firebomb Hibbard’s home in July 2013.

Dillon said Yang targeted Hibbard, a former roommate, for allegedly stealing $10,000 in heroin and firearms from him prior to the July 2013 attack.

Mneesha Gellman, associate professor and director, Emerson Prison Initiative, stands outside the courtroom after John Yang's arraignment.

Dillon said that Hibbard, on the Aug. 3, 2013, night in which he died, returned to Yang’s home and was in the “process of stealing,” when Yang “dressed in all black, went down the street and shot and killed Mr. Hibbard,” before fleeing to Wisconsin.

Dillon said the murder charge against Yang was based on “new evidence” uncovered by authorities. He did not elaborate.

Dillon said Yang’s history — his manslaughter plea, firebombing case and now murder charge — in addition to weapons charges in multiple states, along with his alleged history of flight and the seriousness of the charges, warranted a denial of bail.

Yang’s lawyer, Joseph Hennessey, asked Superior Court Judge Valerie Yarashus to set bail at $10,000 with the condition that Yang undergo GPS monitoring.

Motioning toward the courthouse gallery — where several dozen people sat on Yang’s side of the courtroom — Hennessey said Yang enjoys a large amount of support from participants of multiple Boston colleges that worked with him during inmate education programs.

Hennessey said professors and others affiliated with the programs submitted dozens of letters in support of his being granted bail. He said Yang, after being released from prison, has been working at Emerson College full-time and was expecting to graduate college in December.

Hennessey said that Yang and members of his family, several of whom were in attendance Wednesday, maintain that Yang was with them in Wisconsin in the summer of 2013.

He said court records show Yang attended court hearings in Wisconsin that summer and that family has provided photographs of him he is trying to confirm use underlying digital evidence called metadata.

Yarashus said while she appreciated the “quality and quantity” of the documents people submitted on Yang’s behalf, the legal factors she must consider required her to order Yang held without bail.

Members of the group that came to support Yang expressed disappointment outside the courtroom, saying they believed they presented a compelling enough case for bail.

“I would trust him with my first-born child,” said Bonnie Rosenberg, a retired volunteer with a program, College Behind Bars, that seeks to help incarcerated men and women earn degrees.

Rosenberg and her partner, Sanford Sherizen, said Yang has earned tremendous respect in their organization and multiple Boston colleges including Emerson and Boston University, for his mentoring of others.

The pair said they were not making judgments on Yang’s past or his alleged crimes, but believed that the testimonials from themselves and dozens of others should have been enough to justify bail.

“He has the potential to change the lives of many at-risk kids,” said Rosenberg, adding that she believes Yang’s difficult upbringing and family circumstances underlied his past.

“If he had grown up in a family I know, he would have gone to Harvard,” she said.

Yang is due back in court Dec. 15 for a pre-trial hearing.

