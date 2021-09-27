Firebombs thrown at Buddhist temple in Palm Beach County

A woman was arrested Sunday on charges of throwing firebombs at a Buddhist temple in northern Palm Beach County, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

Mei Cheung, of Riviera Beach, threw four incendiary devices over the gate of the St. Dak Buddhist Temple, located at 6973 Donald Ross Road in unincorporated Palm Beach Gardens, according to the sheriff’s office. Security video footage recorded Cheung, 46, throwing the devices and placing a fifth one inside a mailbox, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office’s bomb squad responded and found multiple burning items on the temple’s grounds.

Cheung was later located, interviewed and arrested. She has been charged with using a firebomb, a third degree felony.

