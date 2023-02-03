Is Firebrick Pharma (ASX:FRE) In A Good Position To Invest In Growth?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

Just because a business does not make any money, does not mean that the stock will go down. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. But while history lauds those rare successes, those that fail are often forgotten; who remembers Pets.com?

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Firebrick Pharma (ASX:FRE) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. In this article, we define cash burn as its annual (negative) free cash flow, which is the amount of money a company spends each year to fund its growth. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

See our latest analysis for Firebrick Pharma

How Long Is Firebrick Pharma's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. In June 2022, Firebrick Pharma had AU$7.1m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through AU$4.2m. That means it had a cash runway of around 20 months as of June 2022. While that cash runway isn't too concerning, sensible holders would be peering into the distance, and considering what happens if the company runs out of cash. You can see how its cash balance has changed over time in the image below.

debt-equity-history-analysis
debt-equity-history-analysis

How Is Firebrick Pharma's Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Although Firebrick Pharma had revenue of AU$1.1m in the last twelve months, its operating revenue was only AU$4.1k in that time period. Given how low that operating leverage is, we think it's too early to put much weight on the revenue growth, so we'll focus on how the cash burn is changing, instead. In fact, it ramped its spending strongly over the last year, increasing cash burn by 117%. That sort of spending growth rate can't continue for very long before it causes balance sheet weakness, generally speaking. Admittedly, we're a bit cautious of Firebrick Pharma due to its lack of significant operating revenues. We prefer most of the stocks on this list of stocks that analysts expect to grow.

Can Firebrick Pharma Raise More Cash Easily?

While Firebrick Pharma does have a solid cash runway, its cash burn trajectory may have some shareholders thinking ahead to when the company may need to raise more cash. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. Commonly, a business will sell new shares in itself to raise cash and drive growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of AU$39m, Firebrick Pharma's AU$4.2m in cash burn equates to about 11% of its market value. As a result, we'd venture that the company could raise more cash for growth without much trouble, albeit at the cost of some dilution.

How Risky Is Firebrick Pharma's Cash Burn Situation?

On this analysis of Firebrick Pharma's cash burn, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Cash burning companies are always on the riskier side of things, but after considering all of the factors discussed in this short piece, we're not too worried about its rate of cash burn. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Firebrick Pharma you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

Of course Firebrick Pharma may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • Zara starts charging for clothing returns from home in Spain

    Fashion giant Zara has started charging shoppers in Spain for returns of online purchases, the company announced on Wednesday, though store returns remain free. However, items bought online can still be returned for free at physical stores, it added. As the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a boom in online shopping, customers became used to buying items to try at home since returns were often free, which raised costs for retailers.

  • Will U.S. Shale Ever Return To Its Glory Days?

    While American shale production isn’t expected to plummet anytime soon, the days of meteoric growth may be behind us

  • Apple Blames Rotten Holiday Quarter on Supply Chain, Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. reported its worst holiday performance in four years after supply snags and a softening economy hurt iPhone sales, exposing cracks in what has been one of tech’s most resilient companies. Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Hong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismHow Extreme Bets Fueled an $

  • Warren Buffett’s right-hand man Charlie Munger, who once called crypto ‘rat poison,’ says we should follow China’s lead and ban cryptocurrencies altogether

    “A cryptocurrency is not a currency, not a commodity, and not a security,” Munger said Wednesday in a WSJ op-ed. “It’s a gambling contract."

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar In 2023 -- 1 Stock-Split Stock Wall Street Says to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The Nasdaq-100 index, which hosts 100 of the largest tech stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange, sank 33% in 2022, which has left many portfolios battered and bruised. See, the Nasdaq-100 almost never falls two years in a row. Since the Nasdaq-100 is already up 10% year to date in 2023, history might be set to repeat.

  • Jeff Erdmann Says Focus on Dividend-Growing Stocks; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    This year has started with a ‘bang’ for stocks, a January rally that saw the S&P gain 6% and the NASDAQ jump 11%, a welcome change in mood from the volatile declines we saw in 2022. Even so, there is still a degree of caution. Last year’s headwinds are still with us, in the form of stubbornly high inflation and interest rates at decadal highs. For the average investor, charting a course through these waters is a daunting task. It is in times like this that some expert advice might provide a clea

  • Should You Hold Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) For Long-Term?

    Legacy Ridge Capital Management, LLC recently published its “Legacy Ridge Capital Partners Equity Fund I” fourth quarter 2022 investor letter, which can be downloaded here. In 2022, the fund returned 12.5% gross and 10.3% net of performance fees compared to a -18.1% return for the S&P 500 Index. In addition, please check the fund’s top five […]

  • Is This Stock's 8% Dividend Yield Due for a Cut?

    If you're investing in a stock with a dividend that yields 8% or more, you should be careful and take a close look at its business. While monster-sized payouts may look attractive, the danger is that they may not end up lasting.

  • There’s still too much risk in stock and bond markets. Earn this easy 4.5% return while you wait for stability, says trader who hit 2 big calls in 2022.

    In our call of the day, LaDuc says cash is the place to be and that investors are "being paid to wait. They're getting very favorable 4.5% on their sitting cash."

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Gautam Adani Started Last Week as Asia's Richest Man. Now, He's Not Even India's

    The Indian tycoon's fortune slipped below Mukesh Ambani's following a report that accused Adani Group of fraud.

  • Down 89%, This Growth Stock Could Set You Up to Benefit From a Massive Trend

    Pandemic-driven demand has generally receded, and the combination of inflation and rising interest rates has crushed the market's appetite for growth stocks. Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) operates a leading freelance labor marketplace, and the company is in a great position to benefit from the long-term growth of the gig economy. After growing sales 88% in 2020's third quarter and 43% in Q3 2021, Fiverr's Q3 revenue increased just 11% year over year in its latest third quarter.

  • Ford logs $2 billion loss in 2022, says profit was left ‘on the table’

    Ford Motor Co. late Thursday reported mixed quarterly results, with Chief Executive Jim Farley saying that the auto maker left $2 billion in profit on the table, referring to the company's full-year losses.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Without Hesitation in 2023

    2023 is off to a strong start with the S&P 500 gaining 6.2% and the Nasdaq Composite jumping 10.7% so far in January. Rather than sitting on the sidelines and waiting things out while experts predict where the market could be moving, I'm investing in high-growth dividend stocks that should perform admirably in an up or a down economy. It's no secret I've been incredibly bullish on alternative asset management company Blackstone (NYSE: BX).

  • Adani’s Hindenburg crisis grows deeper after its canceled share sale

    The troubles of India’s Adani group, battling allegations of fraud made by US-based Hindenburg Research, seem to have increased.

  • Tesla's set to cash in on a $1 trillion market for delivery robots that's on its way, according to Cathie Wood's Ark

    Tesla's data library as well as training and inference tools should help position it to "build other autonomous machines that navigate the physical world", according to Ark.

  • Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Dividend Will Be $0.365

    The board of Intel Corporation ( NASDAQ:INTC ) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.365 per share on the 1st...

  • ChatGPT Completely Changed My Mind About This Growth Stock

    ChatGPT has the potential to change the learning process for students worldwide. That's terrible news for the education technology company Chegg (NYSE: CHGG). This video explains why I am changing my recommendation on this growth stock.

  • Gautam Adani, one of India's most powerful men, suffers a rare defeat

    India's Gautam Adani, the school dropout who rose to become one of the world's richest men, suffered a stunning defeat when his flagship firm withdrew a blockbuster share sale after an attack by a small U.S. investment firm over his business practices. The move came after Adani's companies lost nearly $86 billion in the stock market as investors bailed out on the tycoon who built a conglomerate spanning ports, coal mines, food businesses, airports and lately media. On Tuesday, the Adani group appeared to have fought back the attack by the New York-based short-seller Hindenburg and rallied investors behind the $2.5 billion share issue of flagship firm Adani Enterprises.