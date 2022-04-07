Fired Albany Zaxby's employee arrested for refusing to leave restaurant, making threats

Apr. 7—ALBANY — A now-former Albany Zaxby's employee was arrested after police were called to the restaurant on a criminal trespass complaint.

An Albany Police Department news release said Ja'Nijah Glover, 17, had been fired at the restaurant and refused to leave. When officers arrived and tried to get Glover to leave, she started yelling and using profanity. Officers attempted to arrest Glover for criminal trespass and she resisted. Glover made terroristic threats toward officers after being arrested.

This incident was cleared by arrest.