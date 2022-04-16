Fired Asheville officer leaves Madison sheriff’s office, was not certified

Anthony Sorangelo, a detective with Madison County Sheriff's Office, appeared on WART 95.5's Community Radio with Liz Gullum on June 29.

MARSHALL - Anthony Sorangelo, a former Asheville Police officer fired for punching a handcuffed man in the face who was later hired by the Madison County Sheriff's Office before stepping down earlier this year, was not certified to work in North Carolina following his termination from APD in September 2020, according to the state Department of Justice.

According to NCDOJ's Nazneen Ahmed, Sorangelo's North Carolina certification lapsed in September 2020 following his termination from APD.

"Mr. Sorangelo was certified with the Asheville PD from Jan. 14, 2016, to Sept. 25, 2020," Ahmed said via email. "He is no longer certified with the Criminal Justice Standards Commission, but he was sworn with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy sheriff on 12/15/2020. His certification with the Sheriff’s Commission is pending."

The Criminal Justice Standards Commission issues certification to every law enforcement officer employed by any agency in North Carolina.

According to Ahmed, Sorangelo's certification lapsed as a result of his termination from APD.

"To be certified, you must be employed with a law enforcement agency – so no longer being employed at the Asheville PD would lead to no longer being certified," she said.

Sorangelo was terminated by APD Sept. 24, 2020, for what Chief David Zack said were violations of APD's use of force policy. In firing him, Zack also cited a misdemeanor assault charge against Sorangelo for punching the man, who was lying on his back handcuffed in a patrol car. The blow apparently knocked the man unconscious.

The incident could be seen in body camera video obtained by the clerk of court and published by the Citizen Times. The charge was later dismissed.

Sheriff Buddy Harwood's side

Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood said he was unaware of Sorangelo's lapse in certification.

"When I hire you and send a packet in, then during the process, Training Standards sends me information as they update your training packets," Harwood said. "At no time did I ever receive any information to cease and desist on Sorangelo's packet. Absolutely not. They would've sent something by mail, and sent it to him, too."

Harwood hired Sorangelo Dec. 15, 2020, less than two months after his termination from APD, according to a public records request of the sheriff's office.

Sorangelo was working as a detective, earning $44,816 annually, according to the record supplied last April.

According to Harwood, Sorangelo is seeking employment with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina.

Lt. Ryan Flood, a public information officer with Greenville County Sheriff's Office in South Carolina, said Sorangelo has not yet been sworn in as a deputy with GCSO, but that he is in the current hiring process for a deputy sheriff position with the agency.

The South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy oversees law enforcement certification in the state.

According to the sheriff, Sorangelo informed him he made the decision to leave because did not want to be "a distraction" ahead of the May 17 primary election.

"He came to me early on and said he did not want to bring any distraction to him (or) to the Madison County Sheriff's Office during election time, and he tendered his two weeks notice," Harwood said. "He didn't want to do anything to discredit this agency or draw attention to him. That's why he left. That's type of fella Sorangelo is. If I thought for a second that Sorangelo was guilty of assaulting that individual out of malice and hatred, I wouldn't have hired him."

