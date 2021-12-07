Fired Blaze Pizza worker robs manager, employees at gunpoint, Oklahoma police say

A former employee of Blaze Pizza went back after he was fired and robbed a manager, other workers and a child customer, police in Oklahoma say.

The Tulsa Police Department said the worker was terminated in October and had threatened his manager after he was fired.

Then about two months later, on Monday, Dec. 6, police were called to an armed robbery at national pizza chain’s location in midtown Tulsa, according to a statement posted on Facebook.

Authorities say the man held the manager and employees at gunpoint while demanding they open a safe. As this was happening, several customers and workers were in the pizza shop.

The suspect took cash and some of the workers’ wallets, police said. He’s also accused of pointing a gun and knife at a juvenile in the restaurant before taking her designer purse and wallet.

The manager identified the suspect as the fired employee, police say, and they found him at an apartment nearby.

There, police say they found the stolen handbag and wallets along with stolen debit cards that had been “stuffed down the kitchen sink.”

The man was arrested and charged with three counts of robbery with a firearm after former conviction of a felony and two counts of pointing a deadly weapon after conviction of a felony.

A woman in the apartment at the time of the search was also arrested and charged with possessing stolen property and being an accessory to a felony, police say.

