Fired Brockton cop faces federal charges of extorting money from Rhode Island veterans

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island — A former Brockton police officer who paid for drugs with money he stole from drivers he stopped is now facing federal bribery and extortion charges during his work with veterans in Providence.

Michael Darrah, 45, of Taunton, was arrested at his home last Thursday morning, Nov. 9, by federal agents and charged with three counts of bribery and one count each of extortion, gratuity received by a public official and witness tampering.

Darrah, an Army veteran, had been working as a benefits service representative with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in Providence.

Prosecutors say Darrah "solicited and accepted bribes from veterans and the family member of a veteran to approve requested dependent care benefits and/or disability benefits," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Providence said in a written statement.

Darrah claimed that some of the money he sought from his victims would be used to purchase gift cards for other VA employees who he claimed could or did assist him in expediting and approving benefits claims, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

"The indictment alleges that Darrah requested payments and accepted approximately $3,385 from a veteran, supposedly to 'grease the wheels' to push paperwork through and expedite a claim for disability benefits; that he corruptly sought and accepted $16,566 from a second veteran to expedite and approve a claim for disability benefits; and that he sought and accepted $2,700 from a relative of a third veteran to expedite and approve the veteran’s benefits claim," the statement says.

Prosecutors allege that Darrah also sought and accepted a "gratuity" of about $5,000 from a third veteran for having used his VA position to get other employees to expedite and approve that veteran's claims. Darrah accepted the money despite being told that the veteran was facing homelessness due to foreclosure, the indictment says.

When Darrah recently came under investigation for the alleged bribery and extortion, prosecutors say he attempted to persuade a witness not to cooperate and to lie about the payments made to him.

Why was he fired by Brockton Police?

This is not the first time that Darrah has been in trouble with the law.

In 2010, then 31 years old, Darrah was accused of stealing cash from drivers he stopped while a patrolman and from an intoxicated man who was being taken to a detox center from his home. He began working as a Brockton cop in 2004.

He had already been fired as a Brockton police officer when he was charged with four counts of extortion by a police officer, five counts of larceny from a person, three counts of larceny under $250 and two counts of larceny over $250.

Was Darrah convicted of extortion in Brockton?

In February 2011, Darrah pleaded guilty to the charges and received 2 ½ years in jail, but his sentence was suspended in favor of 5 years of probation.

Three months later, Darrah was accused of violating his probation. He was brought into court a couple months later, in July 2011, and a judge determined that Darrah did violate his probation. The suspended sentence was imposed at that time.

Did Darrah ever work at Brockton VA?

After additional probation violations, a judge ordered in October 2014 that Darrah enter and complete a program at the VA. His probation ended in January 2016 and he began working at the Brockton VA before later transferring to Providence.

What happened in court in Providence?

Last Thursday, Darrah pleaded not guilty during his arraignment in U.S. District Court. He was released on a $10,000 unsecured bond and ordered not to have any contact with the alleged victims and witnesses in the case. He was also ordered to remain in mental health treatment at the Brockton VA.

